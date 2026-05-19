Heavy rains in central China leave four dead, six missing

(ECNS) - Heavy rainfall in central China has left at least four people dead and six missing in Hubei and Hunan provinces, local authorities said on Monday, as forecasters warned of more extreme weather across several regions in the country.

According to flood control authorities in Xuan'en County, Enshi City, Hubei Province, torrential rain from Sunday to Monday caused rivers to overflow in Baishuihe village, flooding homes, collapsing some buildings and disrupting roads and communications.

Authorities said three people were killed and four remained missing as of Monday evening. Emergency teams evacuated 287 residents and continued rescue operations.

In Shimen County, Changde City, Hunan Province, extreme rainfall beginning Sunday morning caused one death and left two people missing, local authorities said. More than 18,000 residents were relocated.

China's National Meteorological Center issued an orange rainstorm alert on Monday evening, warning that parts of seven provinces, including Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong, could face severe downpours through Tuesday evening.

Some rainfall levels in Hubei exceeded historical records, with certain townships receiving more than 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rain.

(By Zhang Jiahao)