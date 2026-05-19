Central China's Wuhan launches probe into reports of alleged 'cancer village'

(ECNS) -- Authorities in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, said Tuesday that a joint investigation team has been formed following media reports alleging that pollution from a sodium silicate factory may have harmed the health of local residents.

The statement came after Elephant News, a media outlet affiliated with Henan Television, reported on Monday that Huangtupo village in Wuhan, which has 585 registered inhabitants, has seen 62 villagers diagnosed with cancer or leukemia over the years—most of them under 50. Therefore, the village has been labelled a "cancer village" by some people.

According to the report, 34 cancer-related cases have been recorded since 2015, including 19 deaths, while 15 patients are still receiving treatment.

Villager representative Zhang Jianyon said residents did not have access to tap water until 2016, and had long relied on groundwater for drinking. He noted that the actual number of patients is likely higher, as some families deliberately conceal illnesses for marriage reasons.

Some villagers have pointed to the Changsheng sodium silicate factory, located near the village, as a possible source of pollution. According to Elephant News, local authorities denied the allegations, saying the factory had already suspended production and that no pollution had been identified.

Residents also alleged that earlier complaints to environmental authorities did not lead to comprehensive testing. According to the report, environmental officials later collected water samples after heavy rainfall, with test results showing pollution indicators within permitted limits.

The report has attracted wide attention online.

In a statement published on its WeChat account, the Wuhan municipal government said local authorities attached "great importance" to the issue.

The investigation team is carrying out a comprehensive review of issues including villagers' health, potential environmental impacts and the factory's production status. Authorities said the findings would be released to the public in a timely manner.

(By Zhang Dongfang)