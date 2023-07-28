Chengdu Universiade attracts 6,500 athletes from 113 countries, regions

(ECNS) -- The 31st FISU World University Games, scheduled to kick off on Friday, has attracted 3,512 male athletes and 2,988 female athletes from 113 countries and regions, according to a press conference.

The competition includes 18 major events and 269 sub-events. There will be 11 competitions taking place on Saturday, with 17 gold medals up for grabs.

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder stated during the press conference that Chengdu has set the stage for university athletes from around the world to showcase brilliant performances while weaving together stories of friendship, understanding, and peace during the event.

Xian Rongsheng, executive vice chairman of the Chengdu Universiade Organizing Committee, noted that the preparations for competition venues, event organization, market development, volunteer recruitment, torch relay, and opening ceremony are all fully completed. Over 21 million passionate Chengdu citizens are eagerly awaiting this grand event.