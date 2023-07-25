China-Laos passenger train cuts by over 1 hour in travel time

(ECNS) -- The China-Laos passenger train has implemented a new working diagram since Tuesday, which will reduce its travel time from the previous 10 hours and 30 minutes to 9 hours and 26 minutes, allowing passengers to arrive at their destinations before dinner, according to the China Railway Kunming Group.

The China-Laos Railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13 in both directions between Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan and Vientiane, the capital of Laos, allowing passengers to reach their destinations on the same day.

Currently, approximately 42,000 passengers from 49 countries and regions have chosen to travel across borders by taking the high-speed trains of the China-Laos Railway.