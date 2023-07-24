Gorgeous sunset scenery in China's Lushan Mountain

Colorful clouds were seen over the Lushan Mountain in east China's Jiangxi Province during the sunset on Sunday.

Lushan Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a natural wonder with splendid views. The natural beauty of Lushan Mountain is perfectly integrated with its historic buildings and features, creating a unique cultural landscape that embodies outstanding aesthetic value powerfully associated with Chinese spiritual and cultural life. Combining nature and culture, Lushan Mountain represents the Chinese national spirit and its cultural life.