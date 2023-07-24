Parkour competitors descend thrilling China's Tianmen Mountain course

More than 80 traceurs competed at Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, from July 21 to 23, 2023.

Traceurs from Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany and other countries participated in the competition as special players, competing together with Chinese players.

The 999-step staircase leading up to the scenic area's landmark Tianmen Cave became a parkour course for competitors who were required to accomplish a series of specific tricks while leaping down the 300-meter path with a 150-meter vertical drop.