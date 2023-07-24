LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Parkour competitors descend thrilling China's Tianmen Mountain course

2023-07-24 19:29:39Ecns.cn Editor : Lu Yan ECNS App Download

More than 80 traceurs　competed at Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, from July 21　to 23, 2023. 　

Traceurs　from Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany and other countries participated in the competition as special players, competing together with Chinese players. 　

The 999-step staircase leading up to the scenic area's landmark Tianmen Cave became a parkour course for competitors who were required to accomplish a series of specific tricks while leaping down the 300-meter path with a 150-meter vertical drop.　 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]