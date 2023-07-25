Giant panda Yuan Meng to return to homeland China from France

(ECNS) -- Giant panda Yuan Meng in France will arrive in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, on Tuesday, announced the China Association of Zoological Gardens.

Yuan Meng was scheduled to return to China earlier, but his trip was delayed due to the pandemic.

Both China and France will work together to ensure the safe journey of the panda to China, the association said.

Yuan Meng was born on August 4, 2017, at Beauval Zoo, and was the first panda born in France. Yuan Zai and Huan Huan, who were sent to the Beauval Zoo from China in 2012, are its parents.