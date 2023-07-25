China's first domestically built large cruise ship completes maiden sea trial

(ECNS) -- Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, completed its maiden sea trial in Shanghai on Monday.

During the eight-day sea trail, the cruise ship has been proven to meet various design standards. The sea trial involves over 60 tests including its propulsion system, operating system and comfort test.

After the sea trail, it is to dock, debug the equipment system and finish the interior installation project. The second trial will be expected to launch in the third quarter of 2023.

Experts said the Adora Magic City marks a major step in China's advanced manufacturing sector and is proof of China's strength in self-innovation.

It is set to be delivered by the end of 2023 after two sea trials, and commercial operation will begin in 2024.