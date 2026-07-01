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Xi delivers speech at gathering marking 105th founding anniversary of CPC

2026-07-01 13:27:21Xinhua Editor : Zhang Jiahao ECNS App Download

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, started addressing a gathering in celebration of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Party on Wednesday morning.

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