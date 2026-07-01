Xi delivers speech at gathering marking 105th founding anniversary of CPC

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, started addressing a gathering in celebration of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Party on Wednesday morning.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, started addressing a gathering in celebration of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Party on Wednesday morning.
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