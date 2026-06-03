China delivers 1st methanol dual-fuel retrofit ship for top shipowner

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. on Tuesday delivered the Seaspan Yangtze, the first vessel completed under Seaspan's 10K-series methanol dual-fuel retrofit program, after finishing all modification work ahead of schedule.

The project marks the delivery of the first methanol dual-fuel EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) turnkey retrofit for Seaspan, the world's largest independent containership owner. The milestone reflects China's growing capabilities in green ship retrofitting and its increasing role in serving leading international shipowners.

A key highlight of the retrofit is its environmental performance. After being converted to operate on methanol, a cleaner marine fuel, the vessel's Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) was reduced by approximately 55% compared with the minimum required standard. The ship's energy-efficiency performance and carbon-emission reduction potential are considered among the most advanced in the industry, providing a replicable model for the shipping sector's green transition.

The company has now established comprehensive expertise in green-fuel vessel retrofits through a series of methanol dual-fuel conversion projects and special survey repairs for multiple large LNG dual-fuel container ships. These projects have enabled the development of a standardized and scalable retrofit model covering mainstream alternative-fuel technologies used in international shipping.

Compared with the five- to six-year construction period typically required for a new large dual-fuel container vessel, the retrofit approach offers significant efficiency advantages. The entire process, from contract signing to delivery, takes about 18 months. During the 15-month equipment procurement phase, vessels can remain in normal operation, while the actual shipyard conversion work requires less than three months.

The shorter retrofit period reduces vessel downtime and operating costs, helping shipowners maximize returns while offering an efficient and practical solution to support the global shipping industry's transition toward lower carbon emissions.