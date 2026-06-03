China solar makers launch space energy development alliance

(ECNS) -- Leading Chinese photovoltaic (PV) enterprises and research institutions on Tuesday announced the launch of the Space Energy Development Alliance during the International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition in Shanghai.

The alliance, which has 13 founder members, including industry giants GALAXYSPACE, GCL (Group) Holdings Co Ltd and Trina Solar, sends a clear signal that China's PV industry is actively exploring the vast potential of space-based solar power.

It brings together resources from across the photovoltaic, energy storage, hydrogen, computing, and charging sectors, with the goal of bridging aerospace and new energy development.

Although corporate profit margins have been temporarily squeezed by intensifying competition and overcapacity, industry insiders believe that expanding into space-based solar energy may give these enterprises a strategic way to overcome the market difficulties they now face.

(By Zhang Dongfang)