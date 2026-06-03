Over 40 countries, international organizations confirm participation in 2026 CIFTIS

(ECNS) -- More than 40 countries and international organizations have confirmed they will stage exhibitions or host events under their national or headquarters names at the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services, or CIFTIS.

A child experiences a rowing training device at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, Sept 13, 2025. (File photo: China News Service / Jia Tianyong)

The 2026 CIFTIS will be held at Shougang Park in Beijing from September 9 to 13, Zhao Qizhou, director of the Beijing International Trade in Services Affairs Center, said at a press conference.

Norway has been named this year's guest country of honor. It will set up a national pavilion highlighting its strengths in green energy, digital technology, home wellness and high-end nutrition. Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will serve as the guest province of honor. The region will build a pavilion under the theme "Trade Enhances Guangxi's Beauty," showcasing its achievements in digital services, cross-border e-commerce, cultural and creative products, and traditional Chinese medicine services.

The fair will continue to uphold the concept of "Global Services, Shared Prosperity." It will feature exhibitions based on various themes, as well as nine specialized exhibitions, the Global Trade in Services Summit and a series of service trade development forums.

Over 250 enterprises and institutions will participate in the fair, including China Mobile, Hong Kong Telecom, Bank of China, Tencent, COSCO Shipping, Walmart, Siemens, Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson.

The fair will further release four ranking results: the World Tourism Cities Development Report, the 2026 APEC Smart City Ranking, the 2026 Space Infrastructure Ranking, and the China Urban Sci-Tech Innovation Development Report.

(By Tang Yuxian)