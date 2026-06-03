Philippine defense chief's fallacious remarks regarding China undermine bilateral relations, mutual trust: FM Spokesperson

2026-06-03 Ecns.cn Editor：Mo Honge

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks at a regular news briefing, June 2, 2026. (Photo/https://www.mfa.gov.cn/)

(ECNS) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday refuted Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro's remarks on China, saying that the Philippine defense chief has repeatedly made fallacious remarks regarding China, severely undermining China-Philippines relations and mutual trust and acting against the interests of the Philippines and its people.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when answering a question related to the Philippine defense secretary's remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, where he described China's provision of fertilizer and fuel to the Philippines as packaging and deception. Teodoro also alleged that the Philippines faces serious threats from China.

Teodoro's latest rhetoric once again shows his complete disregard of the welfare of the Philippine people and lack of appreciation for kindness, Mao said.

"All he cares about is selfish personal gains to the point that he would perform political theatrics even when people's well-being is at stake. What he does is seriously detrimental to China-Philippines ties and trust and not at all in the interest of his own country and people," the spokesperson said.

"If people like him are allowed to do whatever they want, how exactly can China continue to provide supplies and aid to the Philippines? Who should pay the price? Whose interests will be in jeopardy?" Mao questioned.

The leader of the Philippines has expressed on multiple occasions readiness to properly handle differences with China and ease the tension in bilateral relations, she noted.

"We hope the Philippine side will match those words with concrete actions, keep officials' rhetoric and behavior in line and not let certain individuals jeopardize again and again the efforts of the two sides to stabilize ties," Mao said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)