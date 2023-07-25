China, Russia vow to work together to bring global stability

On Monday, China and Russia stressed joint efforts to oppose hegemony and power politics, and vowed to further promote cooperation at bilateral, regional and international levels, so as to bring more stability to the current world situation.

The remarks were made during a meeting between senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation in Johannesburg, the capital of South Africa. They were in the South African city for the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security, held on Monday and Tuesday.

Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the China-Russia relationship, which endured tests under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, has become more mature and resilient.

Faced with the complex and changing international situation, China is ready to further strengthen strategic communication and mutual trust with Russia, and to better align the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union, he said.

Both China and Russia are members of the BRICS grouping which also includes Brazil, India and South Africa.

Wang also told Patrushev that China is willing to work with BRICS countries to push for greater and more pragmatic cooperation and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Patrushev praised the two countries' contribution to maintaining world peace and stability through concerted efforts to resist a few countries' hegemonic actions and reject the Cold-War mentality under multilateral mechanisms.

Russia is willing to enhance strategic communication and expand pragmatic cooperation with China, and deepen coordination and cooperation within frameworks such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he said.