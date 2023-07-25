China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 enters Arctic Circle, to begin scientific research work

(ECNS) -- China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, has entered the Arctic Circle and is about to carry out its 13th Arctic Ocean scientific research work, CCTV reported.

The expedition is intended to conduct investigations into the geology and geophysics of the mid-ocean ridge, as well as atmospheric, sea ice, marine and subsurface environmental surveys, and surveys of biomes and pollutants.

The expedition team departed from Shanghai on July 12 and is expected to return to the city in late September.

With a total length of about 122 meters, a width of about 22 meters, a designed displacement of nearly 14,000 tonnes and an endurance of 20,000 nautical miles, Xuelong 2 is China's first domestically built icebreaker for polar research.