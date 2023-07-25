LINE

Beijing court to announce verdict of second trial of Kris Wu rape case at appropriate time

(ECNS) -- The No.3 Intermediate People's Court of Beijing Municipality held a hearing on Tuesday for Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu Yifan’s appeal against his conviction for raping and having sexual activities in a group, according to the court.

The case, which involves personal privacy, was not heard in public, the court said in its statement, adding that it will pronounce the verdict at a date to be decided.

On Nov. 25, 2022, Wu was convicted of rape and assembling a crowd to engage in promiscuous activities, according to Beijing Chaoyang District People's Court.

He was given a fixed term of 13 years by the court after considerations of 11 years and six months for rape and one year and ten months for “group lewdness”, in addition to facing eventual deportation.

Wu was not satisfied with the verdict and filed an appeal with the No.3 Intermediate People's Court of Beijing Municipality.

