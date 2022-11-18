LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting kicks off with focus on sustainable growth

2022-11-18 10:59:14Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Xi Attends G20 Summit, APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and Visits Thailand

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies started their annual meeting on Friday to pursue balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth across the region and beyond.

It is the first in-person meeting of the APEC economic leaders since 2018, as the world is facing multiple challenges of rising inflation, heightened geopolitical tensions, climate change and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha under the theme of "Open, Connect, Balance." 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]