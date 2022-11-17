Chinese delegate calls on parties to seek compromise at upcoming UN biodiversity conference

All parties need to seek a compromise on key issues at the UN biodiversity conference to be held next month and strive to adopt the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, a Chinese representative said here on Wednesday.

Zhao Yingmin, representative of the presidency of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, urged at the ongoing UN climate change conference, or COP27, on the UN Biodiversity Day all parties to adopt an ambitious and pragmatic framework during the second phase of COP15 scheduled for Dec. 7-19 in Montreal, Canada.

"Biodiversity loss and climate change are two environmental crises facing the world, which are closely related in causes and require a coordinated response and systematic governance," said Zhao, also vice minister of China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

After four rounds of working group consultations, the post-2020 global biodiversity framework negotiations have progressed, but considerable differences remain on several key issues, Zhao said.

The framework under discussion would offer guidelines for global biodiversity governance in the coming years, especially by 2030, and provide an opportunity and platform for tackling worldwide ecological challenges, Zhao added.

The first phase of COP15 was held last year in Kunming, China and adopted

the Kunming Declaration , which was hailed as a significant milestone achievement. "As the COP15 presidency, China has spared no effort to play a leadership and coordinating role during the negotiation," said the representative, adding that China has achieved impressive achievements in this regard.