China-aided Phase II rural road project in Cambodia completes

The second phase of the China-aided rural road project in Cambodia has come to an end successfully, building asphalt and concrete paved roads in a total length of 120 km, officials said here on Thursday.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the completion of the three-year project, Cambodian Minister of Rural Development Ouk Rabun said the roads were a new achievement for Cambodia under the Belt and Road Initiative cooperation with China, saying that they were necessary to boost rural economy and livelihoods.

"China has provided a large amount of grant to Cambodia for rural road and clean water development, and China's aid to Cambodia has no strings attached," he said. "This truly reflects China's commitment and efforts in helping improve the livelihoods and wellbeing for rural people in Cambodia."

Rabun said six provinces -- Kampong Chhnang, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Kampong Speu, Kandal and Tboung Khmum, have benefited from the Phase II project.

"These new roads will undoubtedly contribute to facilitating travels and transportation of agricultural products from farms to markets," he said.

Wu Guoquan, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia, said that from 2017, the projects, in Phases I and II, had constructed 25 rural roads in a total length of 155 km and two new bridges in eight Cambodian provinces.

"I'm pleased to see a lot of smooth and nice roads in Cambodia's rural areas, which truly reflect the kingdom's rapid development," he said. "This project will not only promote the sense of closeness between the two peoples, but also nourish the towering tree of friendship between China and Cambodia."

Wu said the road project was just one of the numerous China-aided projects that had been designed to help boost the socio-economic development and poverty reduction in Cambodia's rural areas.

"I believe that this project will contribute to further building a community with a shared future between China and Cambodia," he added.