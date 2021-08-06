China's Zhengzhou further steps up COVID-19 prevention, control

The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, has further tightened epidemic prevention and control measures after a recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities on Thursday.

Starting from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, the municipal urban administration bureau will lead relevant environmental sanitation departments to disinfect key areas and main roads in the city. The disinfectants will be sprayed mainly in and around high-speed railway stations, railway stations, hospitals, large shopping malls and the like.

The city classified 15 new areas as medium-risk for COVID-19 on Thursday, began its second round of nucleic acid testing at 9 a.m. on Thursday, and will complete the sampling process at 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to the education department, the city's primary school enrollment has been postponed.

All residential communities and villages in the city will implement closed-loop management, urging residents in medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19 to quarantine at home, and calling on people not to leave the city unless necessary.

Zhengzhou will also suspend intercity passenger bus services and reduce the frequency of urban bus departures. Taxis and ride-hailing cars are not permitted to enter medium and high-risk areas, and are only allowed to operate in urban areas.

Closed venues such as public bathrooms, beauty salons, entertainment venues, offline training institutions, and nurseries are temporarily closed. Dining in restaurants is also strictly prohibited.

Henan reported 21 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 102 asymptomatic cases from July 31 to August 5 in the latest resurgence of COVID-19, the provincial health commission said on Friday.