China-Mongolia border port sees cargo volume rise

Photo taken on Jan 8, 2021 shows freight trains at Erenhot Port in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. [Photo/Xinhua]

The border port of Erenhot in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region has seen its import and export cargo volumes exceed 10 million tonnes for five consecutive years, according to China Railway Hohhot Bureau Group Co Ltd.

As of Wednesday, the cargo volumes this year had reached 10.02 million tons, up 2.8 percent year-on-year, while 1,497 China-Europe freight trains had passed through the port since the beginning of the year, an increase of 20.5 percent year-on-year.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, serving 51 China-Europe freight train routes.

Launched in 2011, the China-Europe freight train service is considered a significant part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aimed at boosting trade between China and BRI countries. The service has remained a reliable transportation channel amid the coronavirus outbreak.