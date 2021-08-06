Athletes give Tokyo 2020 great Olympic soul, say IOC chief Bach

In an unprecedented Olympics without spectators, it was the athletes that added "a great Olympic soul" to the games, said International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach here on Friday.

Bach confessed on a press conference that he personally had concerns over a soulless Olympic Games after the Japanese authorities decided to ban spectators from the vast majority of the venues.

"But fortunately, what we have seen here is totally different, because the athletes give these Olympic Games a great Olympic soul," Bach said.

To create a lively atmosphere in the stadiums, the IOC put in place digital engagement to make sure the athletes don't feel alone.

According to IOC, as of Thursday, more than 250 million videos are coming from every country, and Tokyo 2020 social posts have generated more than 4.7 billion engagements.

"What we can say already now is that the virtual cheerment where the people can really engage with the athletes, with the competitions and with the games was an overwhelming success," Bach noted.

The IOC chief also acknowledged the progress so far in staging a "safe and secure games," citing that there were 42,500 arrival tests at a positivity rate of 0.08%, and 571,000 screening test at a positivity rate of 0.02%.

"I think it's fair to say that the Olympic community here in Tokyo has been the best tested community anywhere in the world during the last few weeks," he said.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will conclude on August 8.