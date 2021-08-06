LINE

Chinese vice premier inspects virus-hit Zhengzhou, orders swift actions to contain outbreak

1
2021-08-06 17:47:21Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan inspected virus-hit Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan province, and ordered the timely implementation of anti-epidemic measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also urged timely investigations into key personnel as well as mass nucleic acid testing, adding that lessons should be drawn from cases of in-hospital infection.

Sun visited the city immediately after attending a teleconference held on Wednesday in Beijing by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

