Tibetan largest terminal to open at Lhasa's Gonggar Airport

(ECNS) -- Terminal 3 at Lhasa Gonggar Airport, the largest terminal in Tibet Autonomous Region, is expected to be put into operation on Saturday.

The reconstruction and expansion project of the terminal area of Gonggar Airport started in December, 2017 and about 3.97 billion yuan ($605 million) has been invested in this project.

2021 marks the 56th anniversary of both safe flight and air defense safety of Tibet's civil aviation.

Tibet's civil aviation has created the longest record of safe flight time in the region with the highest average altitude and the most difficult flight support in the world.

It has become a model of safe operation of civil aviation at high altitude in the world.