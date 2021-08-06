1,000-year old Liusheng Pagoda witnesses Quanzhou's maritime trade history

(ECNS) -- Liusheng Pagoda, an octagonal, five-storey pavilion-style granite building, consists of external walls, winding corridors and a core.

Various examples of Buddhist imagery, such as heavenly warriors and fierce deities are engraved on both sides of each niche and door.

It is located on Jinchai Hill on the northern tip of Shihu Peninsula in the center of Quanzhou Bay.

It marked where merchant ships would shift course from the main shipping line in Quanzhou Bay to the inner ports and provided divine protection for traveling merchants.

The pagoda was built in 1111 with a height of 36.06 meters. It was an important landmark for every merchant ship that entered or left Quanzhou Bay.

Button-sized monitors have been installed at the bottom of its each pillar to monitor its conditions in order to better protect it.