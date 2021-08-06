Shanghai solicits designs for 480-meter skyscraper

The design sketch of 480-meters landmark in North Bund of Shanghai. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Shanghai has begun to solicit designs for its 480-meters landmark to be constructed in North Bund, according to information released Friday.

The city will select nine qualified candidates to compete for the final bid. At least three qualified candidates should have experience of designing high-rise buildings of over 300 meters for the top 20 global cities.

The list of nine qualified candidates will be announced later this month and the winning bid determined at the end of this year, according to North Bund Development and Construction Office.

North Bund in Shanghai, positioned as a "world-class lounge", will be developed into an international hub and new metropolitan landmark.

The 480-meter skyscraper will be the highest on the west bank of Huangpu River, adding appeal to the 632-meter-tall Shanghai Tower on the east bank of Huangpu River, which is tallest building in Shanghai as well as in China.