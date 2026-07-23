Global youth camp concludes in Shanghai

(ECNS) -- The 20th Shanghai International Youth Interactive Friendship Camp concluded on Tuesday, bringing together young people from 17 countries for cultural exchange.

A camper experiences traditional Chinese scraping therapy in Shanghai on July 19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Chen Jing)

One of this year's highlights was a mini world expo held on July 17 at the Minhang Zizhu Campus of No 2 High School of East China Normal University. Campers showcased the cultures, landscapes, food, and traditions of their home countries, China Daily reported.

This year’s campers experienced TCM therapy, visited Shanghai landmarks, tech firms and the Yangtze River Delta, and stayed with local families.

Participants praised the program for helping them explore cultural differences while finding common ground.

Since 2005, the camp has welcomed 1,918 participants from 70 countries.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)