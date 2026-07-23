China builds the world's largest basic education system

(ECNS) -- China has built the world's largest and high-quality basic education system, with 430,000 primary and secondary schools and kindergartens, 220 million students and 15.77 million full-time teachers, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

The system has reached an average level of high-income countries, the ministry said at the National Basic Education Conference in Beijing.

About 80% of students meet curriculum standards in basic subjects such as mathematics, Chinese, English and science, with roughly 55% reaching an excellent level, placing China among the leading group of global education powers, according to ministry data.

The ministry also reported steady gains in students' sense of national identity, awareness of national security, recognition of traditional Chinese culture, and compliance with behavioral norms.

Physical development indicators, including height, lung capacity and overall fitness, have improved, while the rising trends in obesity and poor eyesight have been significantly curbed, it added.