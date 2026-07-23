PwC China launches AI research institute in Shanghai

(ECNS) -- PwC China launched an AI research institute in Shanghai on Wednesday to bridge local AI innovation with global practices.

PwC China executives and guests at the launch ceremony of the PwC China AI Research Institute in Shanghai, July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The institute will develop AI solutions for the Chinese market using PwC's global resources. It announced a partnership with Huawei Cloud and deepened ties with SAP and Microsoft.

It will focus on frontier research, AI manufacturing and talent development, while offering enterprises a space to create AI solutions with PwC experts.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)