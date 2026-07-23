Guangzhou Baiyun Airport T3 international zone handles over 2.49 mln passenger trips in H1

(ECNS) -- The international zone of Terminal 3 at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province has handled over 2.49 million cross-border passenger trips and more than 13,000 international flights since its launch on Jan. 22, according to the Baiyun Immigration Inspection Station on Wednesday.

Incoming passengers line up for inspection at the international zone of Terminal 3 at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: Baiyun Immigration Inspection Station)

Over the six-month period, the station issued more than 4,100 temporary entry permits, handled over 160,000 business visa entries, and processed over 18,000 entries by foreign nationals holding talent visas, APEC Business Travel Cards or work-type residence permits for long-term business activities in China.

The terminal has added or increased flights to destinations including Malaysia, and now serves passengers from 198 countries and regions.

Under the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, Guangzhou reported 10.266 million cross-border transactions by foreign nationals via overseas bank cards and mobile payments in the first quarter of 2026, totaling 3.1 billion yuan (about $431.7 million), up 85% and 69% year on year respectively. Tax refund applications at the city's departure tax refund shops reached 55,000, a 17.2-fold increase year on year.

The station said it will continue to streamline customs clearance procedures and upgrade its services to support high-quality development and opening-up.

(By Tang Yuxian)