China unveils five-year plan to build leading sports nation

(ECNS) -- China has released a blueprint for developing a leading sports nation during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030), outlining priorities for the high-quality growth of the country's sports sector.

Approved by the State Council, the plan marks the first time that sports development has been included in China's national-level special planning framework.

On June 27, 2026, the 2026 National Athletics Championships are held in Rizhao, Shandong Province. (Photo/China News Service)

The new plan sets clear targets for 2030, including increasing per capita sports space nationwide to around four square meters, raising the proportion of people who regularly participate in physical exercise to about 40% and expanding the total scale of the sports industry to more than 7 trillion yuan (around $980 billion).

(By Kira)