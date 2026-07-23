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AI drama characters go viral on Chinese social media

2026-07-23 16:55:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) --Two AI-generated actors from the short drama The Girl Who Got Laid Off topped China's Weibo trending list on Wednesday.

According to Beijing Daily, the workplace-themed series has surpassed 200 million views on a single platform since its release. One of its AI characters, Fang Taozi, has also become a social media influencer. Since posting her first video on June 14, the AI character's account has attracted 334,000 followers and more than 25.9 million likes.

Instead of sharing clips from the drama, the account features Fang Taozi's daily life, including making sandwiches, buying flowers and working out. One lifestyle video has received more than 217,000 likes.

Screenshot of Fang Taozi from Douyin.
Screenshot of Fang Taozi from Douyin.

(By Kira)

 
 

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