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Heavy rain, Force-7 winds hit Hebei, trigger flood warning

2026-07-23 16:14:28Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Heavy rain battered parts of Hebei Province from Wednesday to Thursday, with winds above Force 7 affecting nine cities including Chengde.

Wind speeds in Huanghua, Cangzhou, briefly reached Force 12, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend some passenger trains passing through Hebei.

In the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, flooding inundated several roads on Wednesday night, with water depths exceeding 30 centimeters in some low-lying areas. Emergency crews carried out drainage and road clearance operations.

Early Thursday, the Shijiazhuang authority upgraded its flood alert to yellow, warning of rising flood risks.

(By Kira)

 
 

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