China says French anti-fast-fashion law constitutes trade barrier

(ECNS)— China's Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday that France’s newly adopted anti-fast-fashion law imposes discriminatory restrictions on Chinese-invested cross-border e-commerce platforms and constitutes a trade barrier.

A ministry spokesperson said the legislation, introduced under the pretext of environmental protection and sustainability, effectively creates exclusionary measures and may violate the World Trade Organization’s principle of non discrimination.

China urged France to abide by WTO rules, immediately correct the discriminatory practices and provide Chinese-invested enterprises with a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment.

The ministry said it would closely monitor the formulation and implementation of the law’s detailed rules and take necessary measures if the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies were infringed.

French officials have identified platforms including Shein, Temu and AliExpress as key targets of the restrictions.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)