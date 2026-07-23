Business tech quality conference opens in Beijing

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Business Technology and Quality Conference opened recently in Beijing under the theme of boosting self-reliance in high-level sci-tech innovation to foster new quality productive forces.

Hosted by the China General Chamber of Commerce, the two-day event featured parallel sessions on commercial technology innovation and quality management.

The 2026 Business Technology and Quality Conference opens in Beijing on July 19, 2026. (Photo: China General Chamber of Commerce)

China’s total R&D spending topped 3.92 trillion yuan ($548.8 billion) in 2025, reaching an intensity of 2.8%, while basic research investment hit nearly 2800 billion yuan, marking a record high share of overall outlays.

Wang Min, head of the chamber, called for prioritizing original innovation, increasing basic research funding, achieving targeted breakthroughs in core technologies aligned with national industrial needs, and strengthening cross sector collaboration to transform research into industrial advantages amid global technological shifts.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)