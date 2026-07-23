China, Russia celebrate 25th anniversary of China-Russia treaty of good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation

A conference marking the 25th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation is held in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, July 22, 2025. (Screenshot photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- About 500 representatives from a wide range of departments and institutions across China and Russia gathered in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on Wednesday for a conference commemorating the 25th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

Participants said China-Russia relations have become a pillar of stability in today’s turbulent world. They called for stronger political trust, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, closer people-to-people ties and greater coordination in international affairs. They also expressed hope that the two sides would continue advancing bilateral relations to greater depth and higher levels.

A photo exhibition on friendly cooperation between Chinese and Russian regions was held alongside the conference.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)