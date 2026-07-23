Thursday Jul 23, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China's shipbuilding leads global market as three key indicators surge

2026-07-23 15:51:06Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's shipbuilding industry posted strong growth in the first half of 2026, with ship completions, new orders and outstanding backlogs all rising sharply, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said Thursday. 

Completions reached 36.5 million metric tons DWT, up 51.2% year on year and accounting for 62.2% of global output.

China's second domestically built large cruise ship Adora Flora City returns to Shanghai on May 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
China's second domestically built large cruise ship Adora Flora City returns to Shanghai on May 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

New orders surged 173.1% to 121.06 million metric tons DWT, representing 82.3% of the world total. Outstanding orders stood at 363.25 million metric tons DWT, a 54.9% increase, making up 71.2% of global backlogs.

The figures underscore China’s dominant position in the global shipbuilding market.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]