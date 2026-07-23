China unveils first national standard system for AI agent interconnection, issues digital IDs

A visitor interacts with an AI agent at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, July 17, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

(ECNS) -- China has released its first national standard system for AI agent interconnection, covering the full lifecycle of AI agents, according to a promotion conference held in Beijing.

The standards, consist of seven guiding national rules, set a unified underlying framework for cross-platform AI collaboration.

The cover seven areas: overall architecture, agent identity codes, identity management, capability descriptions, cross-domain discovery, collaborative interaction and tool invocation.

More than 2,000 identity codes were issued to agents serving key industries at the meeting. These codes provide each agent with a unique and traceable digital identity, helping build a trusted foundation for interconnection.

Described as the world's first systematic standard system for AI agent interconnection, the standard system will be promoted internationally. English, Russian and Arabic versions are planned, with cooperation involving ASEAN countries.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)