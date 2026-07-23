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Jin Dynasty brick carvings of filial piety go on display in Taiyuan

2026-07-23 15:41:32Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- An exhibition featuring a complete set of Jin Dynasty brick carvings depicting the Twenty-four Filial Exemplars opened recently at the Guan Yu Temple Museum in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province. 

Jointly organized by the Linfen Museum and the Taiyuan Guan Yu Temple Museum, the exhibition highlights Shanxi’s rich brick carving tradition, known for its fine craftsmanship and cultural depth.

Jin Dynasty Brick carvings of the Twenty-four Filial Exemplars (Photo: China News Service)
Jin Dynasty Brick carvings of the Twenty-four Filial Exemplars (Photo: China News Service)

Core exhibits include carvings and 12 scrolls illustrating classic tales of filial devotion, such as “Sleeping on Ice for Carp” and “Rescuing Father from a Tiger.”

The detailed patterns and compositions reflect the artistry of ancient craftsmen and embody traditional values of respect for parents and moral virtue.

The exhibition is also an example of making cultural relics more accessible to the public by displaying museum collections in historic spaces.

Through artifact displays, educational programs and public tours, visitors gain a deeper understanding of traditional Chinese values and ancient art.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

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