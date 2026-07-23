Traditional horse races showcase equestrian heritage in Xizang's Sog County

(ECNS)— Traditional horse racing events were held in Sog County, Nagqu City, China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, on Wednesday, showcasing its distinctive equestrian culture.

The races formed part of the 16th Nagqu Cordyceps Trade Fair and Zhumu Cultural Tourism Horse Racing Festival. Events included a walking horse race and the stallion division final.

The traditional horse racing event is held in Sog County, Nagqu City, Xizang Autonomous Region, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Gong Que)

Twenty-eight horses from townships across Sog County competed in the walking horse race. Riders completed 15 laps of the 900-meter course, while stallion division competitors rode 14 laps.

The first-place winner received 50,000 yuan ($7,385), the second-place winner 30,000 yuan and the third-place winner 10,000 yuan.

The races drew large crowds of local spectators and highlighted the enduring appeal of traditional horse-racing customs in northern Xizang.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)