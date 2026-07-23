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Heilongjiang goods trade rises 7.2% to record high in H1

2026-07-23 15:20:08Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Customs officers inspect imported soybeans. (Photo courtesy of Harbin Customs)
Customs officers inspect imported soybeans. (Photo courtesy of Harbin Customs)

(ECNS) -- Goods trade in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province rose 7.2% from a year earlier to 171.24 billion yuan ($25.3 billion) in the first half of 2026, a record for the period, Harbin Customs said Thursday.

Exports climbed 13.1% to 52.62 billion yuan ($7.8 billion), while imports grew 4.8% to 118.62 billion yuan ($17.5 billion).

Trade with Belt and Road partner countries reached 158.32 billion yuan ($23.4 billion), up 10.1% year on year. Trade by private enterprises rose 25.7% to 72.58 billion yuan ($10.7 billion), accounting for 42.4% of the provincial total.

Automobile exports surged 154.5% to 3.7 billion yuan ($547 million), while clothing exports rose 73.3% to 3.68 billion yuan.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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