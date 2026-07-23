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Jiangsu, Hunan construction machinery firms deepen supply-chain ties

2026-07-23 15:15:50Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Government and business representatives from Jiangsu and Hunan provinces gathered Wednesday at the 2026 Jiangsu-Hunan Construction Machinery Industry Cooperation Conference in Changzhou, east China’s Jiangsu Province, to strengthen supply-chain cooperation and jointly explore overseas markets.

Four pairs of companies from the two provinces signed agreements covering hydraulic systems, transmission components and joint research and development. Industry associations in Changzhou and Changsha also established a regular cooperation mechanism.

Hunan’s construction machinery exports rose 20.1% in the first five months of 2026, with exports to Africa up 85.2%. The cooperation will connect Hunan’s equipment manufacturers with Jiangsu’s component suppliers.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)
(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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