Tropical depression to develop into typhoon, landfall in southeast China

Typhoon Bavi continues moving north on July 13, 2026, bringing high waves to coastal waters near Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiaopeng)

(ECNS) -- A tropical depression formed over waters east of the Philippines on Thursday morning and is expected to strengthen into a typhoon within 12 to 24 hours before making landfall along the coast of southeastern China, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

The depression was located about 930 kilometers east of Manilathe Philippines, at 8 a.m. on Thursday, moving west by north at a speed of 25 to 30 km per hour. After making landfall, the typhoon is expected to gradually turn northward and weaken.

It would be the third typhoon to hit China this year, following Typhoons Maysak and Bavi. The NMC said on Wednesday that two to three typhoons are likely to form over the northwestern Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea over the next 10 days.

One of them is expected to enter the northern South China Sea around Saturday and affect southern China.This year's 12th typhoon will be named Noul, the NMC also revealed.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)