8 teams compete in national earthquake skills contest in Sichuan Province

(ECNS) -- The 2026 national earthquake intensity assessment skills competition kicked off Wednesday in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, attracting eight teams from Shanghai City, Anhui, Jiangsu, Fujian, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong provinces and Xizang Autonomous Region.

Team members from Shanghai operates a drone for disaster assessment during the national earthquake intensity assessment skills competition in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: Sichuan Earthquake Agency)

The competition is a key component of the national earthquake preparedness and disaster reduction skills program, designed to build a talent pool and enhance response capabilities for major earthquakes.

Sichuan, located at the core of the north-south seismic belt, faces significant earthquake risks.

In response to the region's seismic characteristics, the competition covered five practical subjects: professional knowledge testing, drone-based disaster assessment, intensity evaluation, intensity mapping and command coordination. Both theoretical and field-based assessments were conducted simultaneously.

Local earthquake authorities said the competition will help strengthen talent development, promote the use of digital equipment and improve rapid earthquake damage assessment mechanisms.

(By Tang Yuxian)