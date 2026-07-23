Automation, international certifications boost Xingcheng peanut exports

A drone conducts crop management over peanut fields in Hongyazi Town, Xingcheng, Liaoning Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xitong)

(ECNS) -- Peanut producers in Xingcheng, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, are expanding exports to Thailand, Japan, the Netherlands and the UK as automation and international certifications improve efficiency and market access.

Xingcheng produces about one-fifth of Liaoning’s peanuts. Farmers now use BeiDou-guided planting, drip irrigation and mechanized harvesting, while primary processing facilities in Hongyazi Town’s 19 villages use automated sorting, weighing and packaging equipment.

Liaoning Zhengye Peanut Industry Development Co., Ltd. exports nearly 15,000 metric tons a year and has operated a warehouse in the United Kingdom since 2018. Local peanut products have received multiple international certifications, including U.S. NOP, Japan JAS and ECOCERT.

Hongyazi now has more than 220 processors employing over 8,000 people, with annual trading volume exceeding 500,000 metric tons.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)