Chinese, U.S. youth share stage at Beijing music exchange

The U.S. delegation to the 2026 Zhiyin Program, a China-U.S. youth music and cultural exchange camp, gives a choral performance in Beijing on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Lyu Shaowei)

(ECNS) -- Chinese and U.S. students and musicians performed together Wednesday in Beijing during the final stop of the 2026 Zhiyin Program, a youth music and cultural exchange camp that also visited Changzhou, Nanjing and Shanghai.

The 30-member U.S. delegation included 24 middle and high school students from Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The Beijing program featured a piano solo, an improvised piano-violin performance, erhu music and American choral works.

The delegation also visited the Great Wall, the Palace Museum and the Temple of Heaven during its stay in Beijing.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)