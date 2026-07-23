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China's key transport indicators continue to grow in H1 2026

2026-07-23 13:47:27Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Passengers travel at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, July 1, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Passengers travel at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, July 1, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

(ECNS) -- China’s transportation economy remained generally stable in the first half of the year, with major indicators continuing to grow, according to the Ministry of Transport. 

Several holidays boosted passenger travel during the period. The country recorded 34.17 billion cross-regional passenger trips, up 1.2% year on year. Commercial freight volume reached 28.07 billion metric tons, an increase of 3.2%.

Several major Chinese ports opened new international freight routes this year, supporting faster growth in foreign trade operations. In the first half, China's ports handled 9.07 billion metric tons of cargo, up 2%, while foreign trade cargo throughput increased 4.3%.

China also completed 1.5 trillion yuan (about $221.47 billion) in transport fixed-asset investment. Major projects including cross-river passages and expressways in provinces of Jiangsu, Sichuan, and Gansu, with each costing more than 20 billion yuan, began construction.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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