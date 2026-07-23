China conducts fishery resource survey in waters east of Taiwan Island

(ECNS) -- China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Thursday that it had carried out a fishery resource survey in waters under China's jurisdiction east of China's Taiwan Island from July 17 to 23.

The survey, conducted by Lanhai (Blue Ocean) 201 research vessel from the East China Sea Fisheries Research Institute under the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences, aims to gain a comprehensive understanding of fishery resources in China's jurisdictional waters, supporting the conservation and sustainable development of marine fisheries.

According to the ministry, the region boasts rich fishery resources and serves as an important spawning ground for key commercial species such as tuna. During the survey, multidisciplinary methods were used to collect samples of fish, cephalopods, crustaceans and environmental DNA. Basic data on fishery acoustics, hydrology and meteorology were also obtained.