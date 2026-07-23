China unveils five-year plan to advance TCM inheritance, innovation

Tourists experience traditional Chinese massage in Harbin, Heilongjiang, June 8, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

(ECNS) -- China has unveiled a new five-year plan to promote the inheritance, innovation and high-quality development of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), according to the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The plan identifies the advancement of TCM heritage and innovation as a key priority. It also calls for stronger TCM service networks to provide patients with more accessible and higher-quality care.

Another major task is to improve whole-life-cycle health services, covering health management and medical care at different stages of life. The plan also emphasizes promoting the high-quality integration of TCM with Western medicine, with the aim of combining the strengths of both approaches.

The document was jointly issued by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the National Development and Reform Commission.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu)