Humanoid robot football tournament showcases Beijing's push for 'AI plus education'

(ECNS)— Beijing crowned its first high school humanoid robot football champions Wednesday, capping a tournament that drew 55 student teams from all 16 districts of the capital and Xiong'an New Area, as part of the city's push to integrate artificial intelligence education with science and technology activities.

The orange robot of “Tiangong II” (Beijing Miyun No. 2 High School) and the blue robot of “Jinggong” (Experimental School Affiliated to BIT) compete in the humanoid football final at Tsinghua University High School on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Jiang Qiming)

Launched on April 11, the tournament attracted 55 student teams from all 16 districts of Beijing, as well as Xiong’an New Area.

The competition included 24 teams in Group A and 31 teams in Group B.

In the Group A final, the “Qixizhe” team from Beijing No. 171 High School defeated the “Situo Jijia” team from Beijing No. 4 High School to win the championship.

In the Group B final, the “Tiangong II” team from Beijing Miyun No. 2 High School beat the “Jinggong” team from the Experimental School Affiliated to Beijing Institute of Technology to claim the title.

Using humanoid robot football as a hands-on learning platform, the tournament explored new ways to integrate artificial intelligence education with practical science and technology activities.

The event formed part of Beijing’s efforts to promote “AI plus education” and provided students with a practical platform to systematically improve their scientific and technological literacy, engineering skills and problem-solving abilities.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)